Two-child policy next on Sangh agenda? RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat wants govt to control overpopulation

According to sources, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is pressing for a new law to control the booming population crisis in the country, in the form of a potential 'two-child' policy.

Addressing a gathering at the Moradabad Institute of Technology (MIT), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that he will support any law that calls for two children only. Bhagwat added that the policy will be applicable for all and was not in relation to any 'particular religion'.

"We feel this is the need of the hour, though it is up to the government to take the final call on this. This law will not have any relation to any particular religion and will be applicable to all," said the Sarsanghchalak (chief) of the RSS, at a meeting of about attended by 40 senior functionaries of the volunteer organisation.

To back his assertion, Bhagwat said that India is a developing country and that an uncontrolled burst of population growth here is not healthy for the nation's development.

He clarified that calling for temples at Mathura and Kashi is not on the Sangh's agenda and that the role of RSS in the Ayodhya issue was only till the formation of the Ram temple trust. "We will disassociate ourselves from the temple construction once the trust is formed," added Mohan Bhagwat.