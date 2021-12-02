Two cases of Omicron variant reported in India so far: Centre

Two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry has said.

Addressing a press briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said that both cases are from Karnataka. "All their contacts have been identified and they are under monitoring. The protocol is being followed," he added. The official further said that no severe symptoms of the Omicron Variant of COVID-19 have been reported so far.

"All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied," Agarwal said.

Balram Bhargava, Director-General, ICMR, said that there's no need to panic but awareness is absolutely essential.

"Two cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID apt behaviour is required," he said.

As per the information, these two people are South African nationals who had come to Bangalore in connection with business, and have been confirmed to be Omicron variants. According to sources cited by Zee News, these are the same two cases, one of which reached Bengaluru on November 11 and the other on November 20. During this period, a total of 95 people came to South Africa, out of which 2 people came to COVID-19 positive.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had indicated 3 days ago that the variants of both the cases found are different. On Thursday, the Union Health Secretary confirmed that both are suffering from the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

According to the Karnataka Health Department, 39 of their primary and secondary contacts have been detected so far and all of them are being tested.

Agarwal also informed that the surge in cases is being noted across the world on an overall basis. "Europe reported 70% of the cases in the world in last one week. In the week ending 28 Nov, around 2.75 Lakh new cases & over 31,000 deaths were reported in the European region. In comparison to this, the Southeast Asian region that includes India and 11 other countries, reported only 1.2 Lakh cases in the last one week - only 3.1% of the cases of the world. A decrease in cases is being reported in the Southeast Asian region," he said.

Around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of Omicron Variant so far, the official added.