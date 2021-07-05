Twitter may face another FIR over video of child firing a gun

The problems for Twitter in India don't seem to end anytime soon as the microblogging platform may have another case registered against it. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written a letter to the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir and sought registration of an FIR in the matter of tweet from Twitter ID @AGH HISTOrY.

After this letter, problems may increase for Manish Maheshwari, MD of Twitter India and Policy Manager of Twitter India.

NCPCR has written to Jammu and Kashmir Police requesting registration of FIR against Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and Twitter India Policy Manager Shagufta Kamran. According to the NCPCR letter, there is an allegation of misrepresenting an innocent child in terrorist activities by the terrorist organization - 'Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind'.

A child is seen firing a gun in a video tweeted by @AGH HISTOrY on Twitter. Four-five persons are also seen in the video who are instigating the child for firing. In the letter sent by NCPCR, it has been written that looking at the video, it appears that this video has been posted using Twitter platform for the purpose of involving children in terrorist activities. It has also been written that it may be part of a conspiracy to spread unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

This comes has the Central government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that Twitter Inc has failed to fully comply with the IT Rules 2021 in spite of the three months time granted to all Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs). The deadline for complying with the new rules was May 26, 2021.

In an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court, the Centre said Twitter Inc has failed to comply with the IT Rules, 2021 as on July 1, 2021. Chief Compliance Officer has not been appointed, the position of the Resident Grievance Officer is vacant, the position of Nodal Contact Person,(even on an interim basis), is vacant, the physical contact address, which was shown to be there on 29th May 2021 is once again not available on Twitter`s website, stated the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in its affidavit.

The Centre also stated any non-compliance amounts to a breach of the provisions of the IT Rules, 2021 thereby leading to Twitter inc losing its immunity conferred under section 79(1) of the IT Act, 2000.