Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ED arrests BRS MLC K Kavitha, to bring her to Delhi for further questioning

Tuli Unraveled: Showcasing India's art treasures in Inaugural Exhibition

Powerlook Unveils Double Delight: Two New Brand Stores Open Doors In A Month

Meet newest superstar, last 5 films have earned Rs 12000 crore, once child star, now charges Rs 100 crore per film at 28

Who's behind Megha Engineering, second biggest buyer of electoral bonds?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tuli Unraveled: Showcasing India's art treasures in Inaugural Exhibition

Powerlook Unveils Double Delight: Two New Brand Stores Open Doors In A Month

Meet newest superstar, last 5 films have earned Rs 12000 crore, once child star, now charges Rs 100 crore per film at 28

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda wedding guest list: Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to attend

10 calcium rich foods for strong bones

Vegetarian foods with more calcium than milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet newest superstar, last 5 films have earned Rs 12000 crore, once child star, now charges Rs 100 crore per film at 28

'They have given...': Allu Arjun's viral comment on north vs south debate in cinema has fans saying 'kudos', watch video

Joram director Devashish Makhija says box office failure of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer made him bankrupt: 'I am begging...'

HomeIndia

India

Tuli Unraveled: Showcasing India's art treasures in Inaugural Exhibition

Do not miss the Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India from 15th to 30th March 2024 at the India International Centre Gallery, Max Mueller Marg, New Delhi

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 06:20 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Tuli Research Centre for India Studies' inaugural exhibition - Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India presents the vision and select highlights of the vast domain of India Studies through original and digitised artworks, artefacts, archives, and memorabilia from the Tuli Research Centre of India Studies (T.R.I.S.) founded by Neville Tuli.

This Exhibition primarily focuses on the fields of Indian and World Cinema, Modern and Contemporary Fine and Popular Arts & Crafts, Photography, Architectural Heritage, Animal Welfare, Ecological Studies, and the Social Sciences.

Hundreds of research materials and art works are coherently integrated into an exhibition space which tries to express the vast and chaotic energy and rhythms so grasping the soul of one of the world’s greatest civilizations, where six thousand years are still clearly living and breathing in the modern and contemporary.

This Inaugural Exhibition draws on materials belonging to a single vision and collection that positions the contemporary as a living form of the ancient-medieval-modern continuum.

After a three-decade-long pioneering journey and sustained search dedicated to the building of cultural institutions and their infrastructure in India, Neville Tuli will publicly share his knowledge and learning base rooted in the arts, cinema, and their related disciplines, which finally becomes available online and offline to the world with the launch of the Research Centre and its website.

The Archives and Library which are the backbone of this Research Centre will be introduced to India through exhibitions, seminars, workshops, and conferences over the next three months, opening out a conceptual framework and curricula for the first-of-its-kind three-year undergraduate programme for Contemporary India Studies across the world.

The critical need to meaningfully reach the arts and culture to the masses and public, not just the elite and aspirational, must be taken to the next level. Creating an India Studies educational framework is the ideal way to take this vision forward.

“The exhibition introduces one’s vision to reach out freely step by step, wide and deep, to our people, and carry to them a holistic glimpse into the heart, mind and soul of India. It is structured on three levels – the physical object, the archives, and the digital formats – and rooted within the ground and context of sixteen Research Categories which structure the India Studies framework, which my thirty years of understanding India at both theoretical and practical levels has evolved” states Neville Tuli.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Metro: Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block, Inderlok to Indraprastha corridors approved, 8 new stations revealed

Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Murder Mubarak review: Homi Adajania's maddening puzzles, clues in Pankaj, Sara, Karisma-starrer will keep you hooked

Critics' Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail dominates, Kohrra bags 3 awards

HanuMan Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Teja Sajja-starrer Prasanth Varma's superhero film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement