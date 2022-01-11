Travelling to India via air, sea or road? Follow these SOPs or you may land in trouble

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

All international arrivals to India will undergo a seven-day mandatory home quarantine from today, according to the Centre's updated travel rules amid rising COVID-19 cases. Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for all international travellers. This will be applicable to all travellers entering the country be it via airports, seaports or land border.

New SOPs for all international travellers

All travellers should submit complete information in self-declaration form on the online Air Travel Suvidha portal.

The self-declaration form has to be filled and submitted before the scheduled travel including last 14 days travel details.

Upload a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours of journey and a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report.

Have to submit an undertaking on the portal for agreeing to undergo home/institutional quarantine/self-health monitoring.

This can also be submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation through concerned airlines before the scheduled travel.

Those travelling from 'at-risk' countries require to be tested on arrival and preferably should pre-book the test on Air Suvidha portal.

Travellers from 'at-risk' countries will require to submit samples for post-arrival COVID test and wait for the result at the airport.

If tested negative, will follow home quarantine for seven days and shall undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India.

The result of the test shall be required to be uploaded in Air Suvidha portal, subject to monitoring by states/UTs.

Self monitoring by travellers will also be required for the next seven days.

If found positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network.

They will be kept at isolation facility and treated. The contacts of such patients have to be kept under home quarantine.

At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.

If any passenger reports symptoms of COVID-19 during flight, he/she shall be isolated as per protocol.

These include co-passengers seated in the same row, 3 rows ahead and 3 rows behind.

The copy of self declaration form submitted online will be showed on arrival to concerned authorities.

2% of the total flight passengers will undergo testing at random on arrival. The samples will be prioritised by laboratories.

Children under 5 years are exempted from pre and post arrival testing. If found positive shall undergo testing and treatment.

Passengers arriving through seasports/ land borders will also be required to follow the same protocols.