India issues fresh guidelines for international passengers - Know revised rules

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, mostly triggered by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the Centre on Friday issued a revised guideline for international passengers. The government has made seven-days home quarantine mandatory for all those coming to India from abroad.

The new guideline will come into effect from January 11. The highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 is driving up cases globally and has triggered a worldwide alarm. The list of 'at-risk' countries have also been revised.

The revised list now includes all European countries along with the United Kingdom. South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Israel, Congo, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia and Zambia have also been included in the list of 'at-risk' countries.

Know the revised guidelines

Travellers to submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on Air Suvidha.

Travellers have to upload a negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal.

The test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.

Each passenger shall submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report.

Any passenger will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.

Travellers who need to undertake testing on arrival, should preferably pre-book the test online.

Seven-days home quarantine mandatory for all those coming to India from abroad.

On completion of home quarantine, travellers will have to undergo an RT-OCR test.

The list of 'at-risk' countries has been revised with all European countries included.