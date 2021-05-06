Total lockdown in Kerala from May 8-16 - What's allowed, what's not

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state government has decided to impose lockdown from May 8-16 to break the chain of transmission.

A tweet posted by Chief Minister's Office said that the lockdown will remain in place from May 8-16. "As directed by the CM, the entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of COVID-19," tweeted CMO.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that essential services will be allowed to operate freely in the state during the lockdown.

Earlier, CM Vijayan had said that stricter measures are required to curb the surge in the state where severe lockdown-like restrictions were already in force.

On Wednesday, the Kerala government took a major step after it decided to deploy medical students and government officials to tackle the situation on the ground.

“The State is going through a very serious situation and COVID is spreading rapidly. All figures are increasing and the test positivity rate is not reducing either. In these circumstances, we need to strengthen the restrictions,” CM Vijayan said.