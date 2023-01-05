Tirumala temple breaks highest ever single-day donation record, receives Rs 7.6 crore on new year day

Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala

Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, consistently receives the largest single donation of hundi on New Year's Day. On Monday, the temple got a record-breaking donation of Rs 7.6 crore, continuing a trend from this year. To my knowledge, this is the largest hundi offering made in a single day to the temple.

On Monday, in honour of Vaikunta Ekadasi, the wealthiest Hindu temple in the world received a generous contribution. The total amount raised is Rs 6.3 crore, making it the largest single-day gift in Indian history.

Since the clock struck midnight on December 31st, tens of thousands of worshippers have flocked to the temple in search of the blessings of the Lord of the seven hills, forming lines that stretch for kilometres.

Since the Covid-19 limitations were relaxed at the temple in April of last year, the temple trust board has reportedly been getting exceptional hundi collections every month, as reported by The Times of India (TOI).

Following the easing of limitations due to the Covid epidemic, a large number of worshippers have been visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple in the valley of the beautiful Seshachalam ecosystem.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the organisation in charge of the temple, the amount of hundi donated to the shrine has almost doubled between 2012 and 2022. This was published by The Times of India.

Donations at the hundi at Tirumala temple average over 6 crore every day, compared to 4 crore at other major Hindu temples each month. Before the spread of Covid-19 in April of last year, the typical monthly hundi offering at Tirumala shrine was between 90 and 115 crore.

And with eight days remaining till the Vaikunta Dwara darshan connected to the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, TTD authorities are anticipating a remarkable increase in receipts in January 2023.