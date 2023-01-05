Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Tirumala temple breaks highest ever single-day donation record, receives Rs 7.6 crore on new year day

Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, got Rs 7.6 crore in donation. It's the temple's largest single-day hundi contribution.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Tirumala temple breaks highest ever single-day donation record, receives Rs 7.6 crore on new year day
Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala

Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, consistently receives the largest single donation of hundi on New Year's Day. On Monday, the temple got a record-breaking donation of Rs 7.6 crore, continuing a trend from this year. To my knowledge, this is the largest hundi offering made in a single day to the temple.

On Monday, in honour of Vaikunta Ekadasi, the wealthiest Hindu temple in the world received a generous contribution. The total amount raised is Rs 6.3 crore, making it the largest single-day gift in Indian history.

Since the clock struck midnight on December 31st, tens of thousands of worshippers have flocked to the temple in search of the blessings of the Lord of the seven hills, forming lines that stretch for kilometres.

Since the Covid-19 limitations were relaxed at the temple in April of last year, the temple trust board has reportedly been getting exceptional hundi collections every month, as reported by The Times of India (TOI).

Following the easing of limitations due to the Covid epidemic, a large number of worshippers have been visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple in the valley of the beautiful Seshachalam ecosystem.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the organisation in charge of the temple, the amount of hundi donated to the shrine has almost doubled between 2012 and 2022. This was published by The Times of India.

Also, READ: Safest banks in India: THESE banks will keep every rupee in your account safe, RBI list revealed

Donations at the hundi at Tirumala temple average over 6 crore every day, compared to 4 crore at other major Hindu temples each month. Before the spread of Covid-19 in April of last year, the typical monthly hundi offering at Tirumala shrine was between 90 and 115 crore.

And with eight days remaining till the Vaikunta Dwara darshan connected to the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, TTD authorities are anticipating a remarkable increase in receipts in January 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Winter Vacation: Noida schools to remain shut till January 14, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.