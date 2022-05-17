‘Timing of search interesting’: P Chidambaram on son Karti Chidambaram’s ‘bribes for visa’ case

File photo

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and registered charges against him, former Finance Minister and his father P Chidambaram pointed out that the timing of the raid was “interesting”.

P Chidambaram questioned the timing of searches carried out by the CBI in the investigation against his son Karti, who has now been booked under charges of bribery and receiving illegal gratification in a visa-related case.

While investigating the case, the CBI conducted multiple raids in locations linked to Karti Chidambaram in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Karnataka, and Odisha. The investigation agency also searched the official home of Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, P Chidambaram said after the raids, "This morning, a CBI team searched my residence at Chennai and my official residence at Delhi. The team showed me an FIR in which I am not named as an accused. The search team found nothing and seized nothing. I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting."

This morning, a CBI team searched my residence at Chennai and my official residence at Delhi. The team showed me a FIR in which I am not named as an accused.



The search team found nothing and seized nothing.



I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 17, 2022

The CBI is now investigating a fresh case against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and has filed charges against him after today’s raid for allegedly procuring visas for 250 Chinese nationals in exchange for a bribe of Rs 50 lakh.

It must be noted that the incident dates back to 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister of India. The CBI conducted raids in a total of 9 locations, including Karti’s office in Chennai and his residence in Delhi.

According to IANS, sources said, “The new case in which raids are being conducted is related to foreign remittance and companies, was registered a few days back. The dealing took place from 2010 to 2014. During this period funds were received and sent abroad by or at the instruction of Chidambaram.”

Karti Chidambaram had allegedly provided visas to Chinese nationals for a project which was going on in Punjab. As per the information, the federal probe agency is conducting raids in Odisha, Mumbai, Karnataka, Delhi, and Chennai in a fresh case of a Chinese visa issued for illegal gratification.

(With inputs from agencies)

