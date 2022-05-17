Karti Chidambaram booked by CBI for facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals

File photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after conducting multiple searches on his residence, has filed a fresh case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, for allegedly facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals.

According to the charges filed by the CBI, Karti Chidambaram facilitated visas of the Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The CBI on Tuesday morning started coordinated search operations at nine locations in multiple cities in the country, including Karti Chidambaram's residence in Chennai, they said, as per PTI reports.

The searches are being conducted at three locations in Chennai, three in Mumbai, and one each in Karnataka, Punjab, and Odisha, they added.

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," Karti tweeted without specifying.

In the new case which is an offshoot of an ongoing probe, the CBI has alleged that Karti Chidambaram had received Rs 50 lakh alleged bribe to facilitate the visa of 250 Chinese nationals during the UPA regime, the officials said.

He is already under probe in getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media, they said.

According to IANS, sources said, “The new case in which raids are being conducted is related to foreign remittance and companies, was registered a few days back. The dealing took place from 2010 to 2014. During this period funds were received and sent abroad by or at the instruction of Chidambaram.”

Karti Chidambaram had allegedly provided visas to Chinese nationals for a project which was going on in Punjab. As per the information, the federal probe agency is conducting raids in Odisha, Mumbai, Karnataka, Delhi, and Chennai in a fresh case of a Chinese visa issued for illegal gratification.

(With inputs from agencies)

