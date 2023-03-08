Tihar jail authorities debunk AAP's claim, say Manish Sisodia kept in segregated ward

Manish Sisodia (File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Prison authorities on Wednesday sought to debunk AAP's allegations that Manish Sisodia is sharing ward and cell with hardened criminals. The authorities clarified that Sisodia is in a ward in Central Jail number 1 of Tihar where the number of inmates is minimum. They said no gangsters are staying with the AAP leader.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged on Wednesday that Sisodia wasn't allowed to live in the vipassana cell. They also said he was forced to share cells and wards with criminals.

"There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipassana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must give an answer," Bharadwaj said.

The Tihar authorities issued a statement and said Sisodia has been kept in what they called a segregated ward. They said the decision had been taken to keep the politician safe. They said the ward has inmates whose conduct is good and are not gangsters.

They said a separate cell has been given to him so that he can meditate.

An official told PTI that all arrangements had been made keeping in view the safety and security of Manish Sisodia, as per the jail rules.

Sisodia had been arrested last month in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

With inputs from PTI