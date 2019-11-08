'Three years since demonetisation terror attack...': Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi govt

Taking it to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over increasing unemployment rate, slow down in the economy and other issues.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Centre on the 3rd anniversary of the demonetisation, one of the biggest reforms undertook by the Modi government 1.0.

The Gandhi scion said, "It’s three years since the Demonetisation terror attack that devastated the Indian economy, taking many lives, wiping out lakhs of small businesses and leaving millions of Indians unemployed. Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice."

However, Gandhi's attack at the Modi government has come at a time when Moody's Investors Service upgraded downgraded India's rating to 'negative' from 'stable'.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry while reacting to the Moody's rating said that the fundamentals of the economy are strong and inflation is also under check.

The Finance Ministry said, "India continues to be among the fastest-growing major economies in the world and its relative standing remains unaffected."

Although, the IMF in its recent World Economic Outlook stated that the Indian Economy is expected to grow at 6.1% in 2019 and may match a 7% growth in 2020.

Earlier on November 6, Rahul Gandhi in another tweet took a pot shot at the Modi government over the increasing unemployment rate. He said, "with each passing month the Modi Minar races upwards at a breathtaking pace; a monument dedicated to incompetence."

With each passing month the Modi Minar races upwards at a breathtaking pace; a monument dedicated to incompetence.



#ModiMandiAurMusibat pic.twitter.com/87oD7zcecD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 6, 2019

Though Rahul Gandhi has always been critical about policies, reforms made by the NDA government, however, it hasn't affected Modi's popularity as even after demonetisation, BJP was voted back to power in 2019 with a thumping majority and with more seats it won in 2014.