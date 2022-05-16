Three-day high-level BJP meet in Jaipur from May 19, PM Modi to attend virtually

Picture: File Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene a high-level meeting of its office bearers from all across the country in Rajasthan’s Jaipur from May 19 to May 21 to brainstorm over strengthening the organisation ahead of assembly polls in several states, informed party sources. In this meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering virtually on May 20. On this day, the party’s National Executive meeting will be held.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will reach Jaipur on May 19 to hold a meeting with all the General Secretaries. A senior source in party leadership told ANI on the condition of anonymity, "The agenda of the meeting will be primarily based on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rajasthan Assembly elections slated to be held next year and grand celebration on the competition of 8 years of PM Modi government."

"The party will also plan a road map for the next year," the source said. He further said that the agenda of the meeting includes the analysis of the party’s performance in the last three months. There will be a discussion on all the incidents that happened in the last three months including communal violence inside and outside the State, the party’s source said. Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana are scheduled to go to assembly polls next year.

