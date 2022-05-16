After controversial joke, Kunal Kamra apologises to father of boy who sang for PM Modi in Germany

File Photo

Comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself in controversies time and again. Known for cracking political jokes on several prominent Indian leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Kamra had recently posted an edited video as a joke which landed him into trouble.

During his recent visit to Europe, PM Modi was treated to a song by an Indian-origin boy in Germany. The video had gone viral and many had heaped praises on the boy. Kamra had posted an edited video of PM Modi and the little boy where it seemed like the song was about rising inflation in the country. Kamra was not only slammed by the father of the boy and people who took offence to the joke, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had also asked Twitter to remove the video.

In a tweet on Monday, Kamra said, “Meeting the PM & getting their attention could really help boast the moral of a child & I should have been empathetic towards that emotion of a father.”

“I stand corrected. My apologies. Proceed legally not evading that, just stand corrected,” he added.

Back then, the father of the child had hit out at Kamra, calling his jokes “poor” and telling him to keep the boy out of “filthy politics”.

“He is my 7-Year-old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland. Though he is still very young certainly he loves his country more than you Mr Kamra or Kachra whatever u are. Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & and try to work on your poor jokes,” the father Ganesh Pol had tweeted.

“The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also,” 33-year-old Kamra had replied at the time.