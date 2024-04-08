Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

As the electoral battle grips the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency emerges as the epicenter of a fierce three-way tussle. The upcoming polls on this seat promises a highly heated battle between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in alliance with Congress, arch-rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the emerging Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar bloc.

DMK stalwart and incumbent Thoothukudi MP, Kanimozhi, recently filed her nomination, expressing gratitude for the opportunity put upon her by the party. Campaigning under the banner of the INDIA bloc, Kanimozhi expressed confidence, and stated that this time it is an ideal electoral climate for her and the party.

The daughter of the late M Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi, seeks re-election after a resounding victory in the 2019 polls, where she defeated BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan by a staggering margin of 3.47 lakh votes.

Opposing her, AIADMK has fielded R Sivasamy Velumani, a well-known figure from Srivaikuntam renowned for his expertise in treating bone fractures.

The electoral landscape in Tamil Nadu has witnessed significant changes since the 2019 elections, where the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance dominated the scene, securing a landslide victory with 38 out of 39 seats.

With the voting day looming closer, the battle for Thoothukudi intensifies, as political heavyweights and grassroots campaigners look to gain the trust and mandate of the voters.