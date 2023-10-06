Headlines

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

'This is my goodbye': Yashodhara Raje Scindia announces she won't contest elections from MP's Shivpuri

This came as Madhya Pradesh is slated to go to polls later this year. "The time passes for a new generation to come forward. I want to thank all the people of Shivpuri who stayed with me in all the challenges," Yashodhara Raje Scindia added.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia has announced that she will not contest elections from Shivpuri Assembly seat. 

While addressing the people at Shivpuri, Yashodhara Raje Scindia said, "I had resolved earlier that I was not going to contest elections. Along with everyone, I want to thank you all, in a way this is my 'goodbye'. I have always tried to follow in the footsteps of my mother, Rajmata Raje Scindia. It was with her inspiration that I took this decision, and today I pray to all of you that you all will support me in this decision."

This came as Madhya Pradesh is slated to go to polls later this year. "The time passes for a new generation to come forward. I want to thank all the people of Shivpuri who stayed with me in all the challenges," Yashodhara added.

READ | 'What level of degradation do you want to take politics': Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over Rahul Gandhi poster row

Earlier, Yashodhara Raje Scindia wished to not contest elections citing health issues. BJP state chief VD Sharma had confirmed that MP minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has requested the party that she does not wish to contest the upcoming state assembly polls due to health issues.

"Yashodhara Raje Scindia is our senior leader. Due to her health issues, she has requested the organisation that she does not want to contest elections this time. The organisation will take appropriate decisions on this," VD Sharma told reporters here. 

READ | Mumbai fire incident: 6 dead, 31 injured in massive building fire in Goregaon West

Nonetheless, discussions are also going on in the political corridor, since the assembly constituency of Yashodhra Raje Scindia, Shivpuri has been associated with the Scindia family for a long time, it is also being speculated that Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to be fielded from the seat.

On the other hand, it is also said that Yoshodhara Raje Scindia will contest the General elections in 2024 from Jyotiraditya Scindia's Guna constituency.

