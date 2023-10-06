Mumbai fire incident: 6 dead, 31 injured in massive building fire in Goregaon West

The fire was reported at 3.05 am on Friday at the Jay Bhavani situated near Azad Maidan in Goregaon West and was extinguished over three hours later at 6.45 am.

At least six people were killed and nearly 31 injured in a fire incident in a seven-storeyed building in Mumbai’s Goregaon West in the wee hours of Friday. The injured have been taken to the Cooper Hospital, two are said to be critical.

"The fire was confined to ground floor shops, scrap materials, parked vehicles, vehicles because of which people were stranded in various floors," officials of the Disaster Management Unit of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

