'They want to kill me': Atiq Ahmed before leaving for UP's Prayagraj from Gujarat jail

The former SP leader will be produced before a court in Prayagraj. The court is scheduled to pass an order on March 28 in a kidnapping case in which Atiq Ahmed is an accused.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed news: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed is being taken to Uttar Pradesh from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail by a team of Prayagraj Police. Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP, had been lodged in the Sabarmati central jail since June 2019.

On Sunday, soon after stepping out of the Sabarmati central jail, he expressed fear that he might be murdered. "Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)," Ahmed told reporters outside the jail.

When some reporters asked him when he was being taken to a police van where he was feeling afraid, the former Samajwadi Party MP said, "Mujhe inka programme maloom hai...Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme...They want to murder me)."

A team of the Uttar Pradesh police reached the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad city in the morning and left the premises with Ahmed amid tight security around 6 pm after completing the necessary formalities. He will be produced before a court in Praygraj city of UP on March 28 when it passes an order in a kidnapping case in which he is an accused, officials said.

He was shifted there from his home state as per the Supreme Court's order. The Supreme Court had in April 2019 directed that the former MP from Phulpur in UP be shifted to a high-security jail in Gujarat after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of a real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in jail.

He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said.  Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf will also be brought to Prayagraj in connection with the kidnapping case in which Atiq is also an accused.

(With inputs from agencies)

