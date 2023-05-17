The Kerala Story: ‘Two Keralas exist,’ says director Sudipto Sen; makes claims of ‘terror network’

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen (File photo)

As The Kerala Story has been released across theatres in India, the content of the movie has sparked major controversy in the country with director Sudipto Sen defending his movie, saying that in reality, there are “two Keralas” that exist in the state.

Sudipto Sen, the director of The Kerala Story, made a big claim today while speaking at a press conference, alleging that there are two Keralas in reality, and that the northern part of the state has a very dangerous “terror network” in play.

ANI shared a video where Sudipto Sen, along with the actors of The Kerala Story and some of the real-life victims of the alleged terror syndicate, appeared at a press conference, making big claims about the terror network in the state.

“Two Keralas exist inside Kerala - one which is like a picture, postcard, backwaters, beautiful landscape, Kalaripayattu, dance, martial arts. The other Kerala - the northern part of Kerala - Malappuram, Kasaragod, Kozhikode which connects to south Karnataka including Mangaluru, is a terror-network hub..,” he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai | At a press conference with the cast & crew of #TheKeralaStory and some of the real-life victims, the film's director Sudipto Sen says, "...Two Keralas exist inside Kerala - one which is like a picture, postcard, backwaters, beautiful landscape, Kalaripayattu,… pic.twitter.com/KWAIC6rorz — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

The Kerala Story landed in a controversy after claiming that around 32,000 women in the state were forcibly converted to Islam and joined ISIS. The movie claimed that all these women were eventually forced into prostitution and terrorism.

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma said, “I was shown videos of numerous girls thrown in tankers where they die. Only women who can be used for the sex trade, machinery to reproduce kids, kids who can become terrorists and suicide bombers were kept alive."

Earlier in the day, the film’s producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah talked about the claims of the movie being a propaganda film and addressed the issue of the 32,000 girls claim in the movie, saying that the crew themselves met with thousands of girls who were victims of the controversy.