Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

The Kerala Story: ‘Two Keralas exist,’ says director Sudipto Sen; makes claims of ‘terror network’

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen has made claims of a “terror network” taking place in the northern part of Kerala, sparking a controversy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 07:56 PM IST

The Kerala Story: ‘Two Keralas exist,’ says director Sudipto Sen; makes claims of ‘terror network’
The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen (File photo)

As The Kerala Story has been released across theatres in India, the content of the movie has sparked major controversy in the country with director Sudipto Sen defending his movie, saying that in reality, there are “two Keralas” that exist in the state.

Sudipto Sen, the director of The Kerala Story, made a big claim today while speaking at a press conference, alleging that there are two Keralas in reality, and that the northern part of the state has a very dangerous “terror network” in play.

ANI shared a video where Sudipto Sen, along with the actors of The Kerala Story and some of the real-life victims of the alleged terror syndicate, appeared at a press conference, making big claims about the terror network in the state.

“Two Keralas exist inside Kerala - one which is like a picture, postcard, backwaters, beautiful landscape, Kalaripayattu, dance, martial arts. The other Kerala - the northern part of Kerala - Malappuram, Kasaragod, Kozhikode which connects to south Karnataka including Mangaluru, is a terror-network hub..,” he said.

 

 

The Kerala Story landed in a controversy after claiming that around 32,000 women in the state were forcibly converted to Islam and joined ISIS. The movie claimed that all these women were eventually forced into prostitution and terrorism.

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma said, “I was shown videos of numerous girls thrown in tankers where they die. Only women who can be used for the sex trade, machinery to reproduce kids, kids who can become terrorists and suicide bombers were kept alive."

Earlier in the day, the film’s producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah talked about the claims of the movie being a propaganda film and addressed the issue of the 32,000 girls claim in the movie, saying that the crew themselves met with thousands of girls who were victims of the controversy.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: WB Class 10 Board result to be declared on this date, Check time, direct link, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.