Tesla CEO Elon Musk postpones India visit, meeting with PM Modi

Elon Musk was scheduled to visit India for two days — April 21 and 22 — to meet PM Modi and announce plans to enter the Indian market.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

Elon Musk, Tesla chief and one of the richest persons in the world has rescheduled his much-awaited trip to India, news agency Reuters reported citing three people familiar with the matter. The exact reasons behind the postponement remain unclear.  However, there are indications that Musk's visit clashed with his presence required for a conference on April 23 in the US to answer questions about Tesla's first quarter performance.

During his two-day visit, the SpaceX founder and CEO was scheduled to meet with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Last week, Elon Musk, confirmed his meeting with PM Modi in India. "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India," he wrote on X.

He has not yet announced the updated dates of his visit to India. The billionaire was supposed to announce a $2–$3 billion investment in India during his now-postponed trip, mostly for the construction of a new plant. The Tesla CEO was expected to meet Indian startups and space companies.

According to sources, both the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat have reportedly extended attractive land offers to Tesla for this purpose, signalling significant progress in India's electric mobility landscape.

 The proposed manufacturing plant, with estimated investments ranging from USD 2 billion to USD 3 billion, aims to cater to both domestic and international demand for Tesla's electric vehicles. 

This move aligns with India's new EV policy, which seeks to promote sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions.

Under the government's EV scheme, which aims to position India as a preferred manufacturing destination for EVs equipped with advanced technology, several key objectives have been outlined. 

These include attracting investments from global EV manufacturers, promoting the adoption of advanced EV technology among Indian consumers, and bolstering the country's Make in India initiative. Moreover, Tesla's entry into the Indian market holds immense promise for the country's economy and environment.

The establishment of a manufacturing plant and increased procurement of auto parts from India are expected to create jobs, foster economic growth, and strengthen the domestic manufacturing ecosystem. 

(with inputs from ANI)

