Terror camps destroyed in 2019 Balakot airstrikes reactivated by Pakistan

Top JeM commander Juber, who was also involved in terror attacks in Afghanistan against NATO forces, has been asked to train the newly recruited terrorists in JeM camps of Balakot.

Manish Shukla

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:27 AM IST

Even after India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan's terrorist activities through the airstrikes in Bakalot in 2019, its notorious spy agency ISI is using terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) to train terrorists in the area with an aim to launch attacks on Indian soil.

According to intelligence agencies, top JeM commander Juber, who was also involved in terror attacks in Afghanistan against NATO forces, has been asked to train the newly recruited terrorists in JeM camps of Balakot.

A newly made control room has also been found functional in Balakot camp. The control room is used by JeM and other terror groups to help in the infiltration of terrorists inside India. After crossing the LoC, the handlers of these terrorists constantly instruct them through code words from Pakistan.

A report seen by Zee News reveals terrorists are planning to target military bases in Rajasthan in October. "A likelihood of a terrorist attack similar to 'Pathankot attack' indicated. Terrorists are planning to launch an attack on an unspecified military base in Rajasthan during this month," said a security agency report. As per security agencies report, Jaish terrorists entrusted the task for handling terrorist attack plans in Delhi to a "Maulana" who has experience of handling JeM operations in Afghanistan. Security agencies are gathering more information on "Maulana" who has been given the task by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to launch an attack in Delhi.

When the world is waging a war against the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorist groups and their leaders in Pakistan are busy in making recruitments to launch attacks in India.

