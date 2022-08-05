Search icon
Ahead of Independence Day, STF recovers explosive RDX from busy highway in Kurukshetra

The STF claimed to have recovered 1.3 kg RDX, one detonator, one switch and one battery fixed in a tiffin box.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 08:00 AM IST

The Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday seized an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing around 1.3 kg RDX near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district, an official said.

A person hailing from Punjab’s Tarn Taran has been arrested in this connection, he said.

In a statement, the STF claimed to have recovered 1.3 kg RDX, one detonator, one switch and one battery fixed in a tiffin box.

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police (SP), Surinder Singh Bhoria said the recovery was made near the service lane on the Ambala-Delhi national highway, roughly 70 kilometers from the capital Chandigarh.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested person was allegedly involved in terror activities and had placed the IED recently, the SP said.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 13, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act at Shahbad police station.

The Haryana Police arrested four people in Karnal in May, and three IEDs packed in a metallic case weighing 2.5 kg each, as well as a revolver, were recovered from them. Three live hand grenades were seized in March from a vacant area near a public school in Sadopur village, close to the Ambala-Chandigarh highway.

