Telangana municipal bodies polls: 75% voter turnout recorded as polling held in 120 nagar palikas, 9 nagar nigams

Polling for 120 municipal councils and nine municipal corporations in Telangana was held peacefully on Wednesday, barring a few incidents of skirmishes.

The ruling TRS, the BJP and the Congress were vying to win the most number of local bodies in the polls.

According to reports by local media, 75% polling was recorded during the voting for 3052 wards of 120 nagar palikas and nine nagar nigams.

A case of violence between TRS and Congress candidates was reported from Bodhan municipal council in Nizamabad district.

TRS candidate from ward no. 32, identified as Imran, suffered injuries in the incident. Congress candidate Iliyas is accused of chopping off the fingers and the nose of Imran. The case is being investigated by poll officials.

For security during the polling, the state polling body had roped in 44,000 cops with at least two policemen for each polling booth.

While polling for 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations was held on Thursday, the voting for Karimnagar municipal corporation will take place separately on January 25 following a High Court order.

Counting of voters for Karimnagar will be conducted on 27 while results for other local bodies will be out on January 25. In Karimnagar, a total of 525 candidates have filed nominations.

There are a total of 12,898 candidates in the fray for 3052 wards of 120 nagar palikas and nine nagar nigams. While 120 municipal councils together have 2727 wards, nine municipal corporations have 325 wards.

The TRS has fielded 2972 candidates, the number of Congress nominees is 2616 and the BJP has 2313 candidates. Among smaller parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), CPI, CPI(M) and TDP have fielded 276, 177, 166 and 347 candidates, respectively.

There are also 3750 independent candidates in the fray.

Out of these 3052 wards, results of 72 wards have been decided uncontested. While 69 of these seats have gone to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and three to the AIMIM.