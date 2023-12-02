Headlines

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: DK Shivakumar says CM KCR has approached Congress candidates in state

"We know that BRS are trying to trap us. Our candidates have informed us that they have been approached by CM KCR himself, so we have the information," said DK Shivakumar.

ANI

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar claimed on Saturday that the Congress candidates in Telangana informed the party about them being approached by Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in an attempt to form the government in the state.

"We know that they (BRS) are trying to trap us. Our candidates have informed us that they have been approached by CM (KCR) himself, so we have the information," DK Shivakumar said.

The Congress leader further asserted confidence in the party winning a comfortable majority in the state.

"It's my party work so I'm going there. The whole Telangana team was here with us during the Karnataka elections. That's why I'm also going. We'll see what'll happen after the results. There is no problem, no threat. We have confidence. Our party will win comfortably," he added.

Earlier, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury claimed that she received calls from several BRS leaders expressing their willingness to join the grand old party if the situation demands.

"They (BRS) took 12 of our MLAs last time. Last time they took our people but this time they will have to try that their people do not come to us. Our leaders are receiving calls, I also received calls asking if we need their help. They are willing to join us if that's the situation. So they have to be careful, that they do not lose their leaders," Renuka Chowdhury told ANI.

Exit polls on Friday predicted that Congress is poised to form government in Telangana and that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would fall short of the majority after its 10-year rule in India's youngest state.

The poll predicted Congress vote share rising to 42 per cent, that of BRS sliding to 36 per cent and BJP getting 14 per cent vote share. It predicted that AIMIM will get 3 per cent votes and others 5 per cent.

The polling for the 119-member Telangana assembly was held on Thursday, and the state registered a voter turnout of 71.34 per cent.

In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had a 47.4 per cent vote share. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats.

 
