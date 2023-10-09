Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Check voting, counting, result dates, other details

Total voters in Telangana are over 3 crores. Over 17 lakh voters were added in voting list in the state.

Issue of Notification: November 3, 2023

Last Date of Nomination: November 10, 2023

Scrutiny of Nomination: November 13, 2023

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: November 15, 2023

Date of polls: November 30, 2023

Counting of votes: December 3, 2023