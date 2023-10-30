Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP will cancel minority reservations if it wins, says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

BJP State President and Union Minister G Krishan Reddy said that they will cancel Muslim reservations and extend the benefit to members of the Backward Classes (BC) communities if voted to power in Telangana, a statement from Telangana BJP Office said. He has also stated that the campaign by the BJP will be intensified from November 3 in which a large number of Union Ministers and central leaders participate.”

Addressing a gathering after admitting several leaders from BRS and other parties from Adilabad and Peddapalli districts at the party office in Nampally on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said the nomination process will commence in the next 2- 3 days. Referring to the recent announcement by Union Home Minister and party senior leader Amit Shah at Suryapet, Kishan Reddy said that announcing the BC candidate as the Chief Minister is a “revolution that has been taking place” in Telangana.

“For several decades agitations took place demanding a BC should be made as Chief Minister. But all those governments have cheated the public. Now The BJP has come to realise their dreams. For the first time after getting freedom, the BJP has made a BC Narendra Modi a Prime Minister. He has been extending a corruption-free rule in the country with utmost commitment. There is a huge response from the public over the announcement made by the BJP that BC will be made as Chief Minister. Several BC organisations are passing resolutions in support of the BJP,” said Kishan Reddy adding that the BJP has a history of committing to the word given to the public.

Referring to BRS president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Union Minister said, “The BRS has failed to make any woman minister in the first cabinet and “kept the BC sub-plan under shelves”. He has accused Congress of failing to offer the share of their reservation to BCs and supported Majlis (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) in taking away the reservations aimed at BCs, the statement added.

“While 50 seats were reserved for BCs in Hyderabad, 37-seven seats are being taken away by (AIMIM) In the name of minority reservations BCs are being taken for a ride in the name of minority reservations. In the first cabinet meeting, we will cancel the minority reservations after coming to power,” said Kishan Reddy.

“BJP has the history of making world-renowned scientist APJ Abdul Kalam, from a minority community, the President of India. We made Ram Nath Kovind, a leader from Dalits, as President of India and now Droupadi Murmu, from the tribal community, as President of India. We have a commitment to implement what we say,” explained Kishan Reddy. Coming down heavily against both BRS and Congress the Union Minister said, “both parties are under the control” of (AI)MIM and “these leaders could not enter the old city without the permission of MIM”.

“The officials are unable to visit the old city and collect power bills. They are being attacked. This will not be tolerated once coming to power. Those attacking government officials will be bulldozed. The corruption will be totally eradicated. Our Chief Minister will be available for the public instead of being confined to the farmhouse,” said Kishan Reddy and “urged the public to vote for BJP” in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Reddy on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided that reservations of 4 per cent based on religion will be removed and asserted that reservations based on SC, ST, and OBC will be increased in Telangana.

“The party has decided that reservations of 4 per cent based on religion will be removed and reservations based on SC, ST, and OBC will increase… Under the EBC reservation, minorities such as Muslims, Christians and other social groups will also be included after the BJP comes into power,” he added.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.