TDP President Chandrababu Naidu addresses party's annual conclave via video-conferencing

Touted as first by any political party in the country, the Telugu Desam Party has organised its two-day annual political conclave popularly known as ``Mahanadu'' in Amaravati starting from today on ``Zoom digital platform.''

According to TDP officials, party's National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu is addressing more than 25,000 delegates online today and tomorrow. Every year, around these dates, since the party was formed in 1982 in the then united Andhra Pradesh, the TDP organises annual conclave `Mahanadu' to galvanise party cadres and leaders.

Addressing leaders and cadres, Chandrababu Naidu recalled how Mahanadu was like a festival wherein everyone in party met face to face. ``Now, due to Covid-19 restrictions we have chosen this digital online route to connect with all in party as part of its digital socialisation. We are calling this as ``Digital Mahanadu 2020,'' said Chandrababu Naidu in his address.

Stuck up in Hyderabad for more than 50 days due to lockdown, Chandrababu Naidu reached Andhra Pradesh on Monday ( May 25 ). Also, Naidu is completing 25 years as party president since he took over.

According to TDP officials, a total of 17 resolutions will be adopted in this Mahanadu which include: LG Polymers gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam; Increase in power tariff; Challenges faced by common man with regards to Covid-19; Issue of TTD assets; Functioning of Jagan government among other issues.