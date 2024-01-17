Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

The tragic incident unfolded as a bull, released by its owner, charged at a 12-year-old boy who was present to witness the bull-taming event.



Tragedy struck during a manjuvirattu event in Sivaganga on Wednesday, resulting in the death of two spectators and injuries to 40 others. This unfortunate incident occurred on Kaanum Pongal, the final day of Pongal festivities, when numerous jallikattu and manjuvirattu events take place across Tamil Nadu. Manjuvirattu, a bull-taming spectacle similar to jallikattu, is a prominent feature of these celebrations.

The Sivaganga SP confirmed the distressing news, stating that two spectators lost their lives, and 40 individuals sustained injuries during the Siravayal Manjuvirattu (Jallikattu) event in Sivaganga on Wednesday.

The tragic incident unfolded as a bull, released by its owner, charged at a 12-year-old boy who was present to witness the bull-taming event. The young boy, identified as Baskar (a) Rahul, tragically lost his life in the encounter. Additionally, a 35-year-old man met a similar fate during the event, being fatally gored by a bull.

On the same day, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated a jallikattu event in Madurai. This unfortunate incident casts a somber shadow over the festivities, underscoring the inherent risks associated with these traditional events despite their cultural significance.