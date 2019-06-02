Tamil Nadu parties fret over Hindi proposal, Centre steps in

The Centre on Saturday stepped in to allay fears after Tamil Nadu-based political parties warned of a “language war’’ over Delhi’s “attempt” to impose Hindi in schools across the southern state. Addressing their concerns, the Centre said there was no intention to impose any language on anyone.

“There is no intention of imposing any language on anybody, we want to promote all Indian languages. It’s a draft, which will be decided by govt after getting public feedback,’’ I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

It may be recalled that a bitter political row has erupted in Tamil Nadu over the draft proposal to continue the three language formula, which was seen as “an attempt to thrust Hindi’’ in the schools there.

The TN-based parties, which strongly opposed the proposal, alleged it was “tantamount to thrusting Hindi’’ and called for it to be junked.

The Kasturirangan Committee has proposed to continue the three language formula in the draft National Education Policy.

Leaders cutting across the party lines in Tamil Nadu said the state has a history on the language issue and would not tolerate any imposition.

Warning the Centre, DMK president MK Stalin said the BJP govt should not even think in their dreams about the three language policy.

The DMK boss also warned that such “greedy” things will have serious consequences.

The comments from the DMK chief came a day after the recommendations of the Kasturirangan Committee came to the public domain.

Reacting to it, TNCC president KS Alagiri said that people of Tamil Nadu will not allow the imposition of Hindi.

He said Congress was not opposed to any language and it was up to the students to learn any language of choice.

MDMK president Vaiko too joined the debate and warned that a language war will break out while rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran said any such proposal would destroy Indian’s pluralism and make Tamils second class citizens.

Veteran Tamil actor and founder of MNM Kamal Haasan said, “I have acted in many Hindi films. However, in my opinion, Hindi should not be imposed on anyone.”

