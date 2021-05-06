Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin’s cabinet to have 33 ministers; son excluded, just two women

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister-designate and DMK Chief MK Stalin will be functioning with the support of a 33-member cabinet and they have revealed the names of the ministers. Stalin’s oath-taking will be held at 9 am on Friday (7th May) in a small ceremony at the Raj Bhavan (Governor’s residence) in the city, amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The list of Ministers released by the government does not feature the name of Chepauk MLA and Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi (who has been at the receiving end of criticism regarding blatant nepotism), while also featuring only two women -Geetha Jeevan and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj.

Earlier in the day, Stalin urged his party men and cadre to watch the swearing-in ceremony on Television from within the confines and safety of their respective homes, amid the devastating second wave of Covid-19. In a statement, he said that he had hoped for a swearing-in where he could take oath in the presence of their party cadre that led their party to victory, but how it had become impossible owing to the pandemic.

This is the sixth time that a DMK government will be sworn in to rule Tamil Nadu. DMK founder CN Annadurai was the first leader from the party to be elected Chief minister in 1967. Following the demise of Annadurai in 1969 to cancer, M.Karunanidhi took over the reins of the party and government and was subsequently elected Chief Minister five times. MK Stalin will be taking over his father’s legacy and will be serving as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, in his nearly 50-year political career.

The list of Minister’s largely consists of senior DMK leaders, successors of veteran leaders and includes only a few members of the younger generation. Stalin holds the all-important Chief Minister post that encompasses Public, General administration, IAS, IPS, Home etc. He will be assisted by Duraimurugan, Water resources Minister, K.N. Nehru, Municipal administration minister, K. Ponmudi Higher Education Minister, Ev.V. Velu, Public Works Minister, Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Medical and Family welfare and Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Finance and Human Resources among others.