Tamil Nadu lockdown: Commercial activities permitted till 9 pm, theaters, schools, bars, pools to remain shut

With daily COVID-19 cases hovering around the 3,000 mark, Tamil Nadu Government has further extended the lockdown, until July 19. Owing to the prevalent situation, inter-state bus transport (private and government), cinema halls, bars/pubs, swimming pools, cultural/political events involving the public, educational institutions, and zoos will remain closed.

The new set of guidelines will come into effect from Monday, July 12. The cap on wedding attendees will remain at 50, whereas the limit has been set at 20 for funerals.

In terms of major relaxations, all shops, commercial activities that were permitted till 8 pm will be permitted to function till 9 pm, bus services to Puducherry (Pondicherry) will resume, hotels, tea-stalls, bakeries, roadside shops, etc can function until 9 pm with 50pc occupancy.

As of Friday, Tamil Nadu government figures say that the states had over 33,000 active COVID-19 cases. RT-PCR testing rate is also consistent at 1.5 lakh per day. Of the 25.13 lakh persons who tested positive since the start of the pandemic, 24.46 lakh have recovered and over 33,000 have succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 3,039 new COVID-19 cases. With 3,411 patients getting discharged after treatment today, the total recoveries increased to 24,46,552. As many as 3,42,47,698 RT-PCR tests have been conducted in the state to date including 1,51,631 tests on Friday.

Also read Viral: Rats empty 12 sealed wine bottles in Tamil Nadu liquor shop

A total of 26,75,235 people have been vaccinated in Chennai to date, with 10,523 people getting jabbed on Thursday alone, according to the data provided by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).