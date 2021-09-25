Tamil Nadu 'honour killing' case: Verdict after 18-years long wait that saw 36 witnesses flip

Justice has finally been delivered in an 18-year-old case by a special court in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Friday. In a 2003 'honour killing' case, a man was sentenced to death and 12 others including two police officers to life imprisonment.

On Friday, the court hearing the case awarded the death sentence to the woman's brother Marudhupandian. Twelve others, including her father Duraiswami, the then Inspector Chellamuthu who is now retired and Sub Inspector Tamilmaran who is now an Inspector have been awarded life sentences.

How the case unfolded

Eighteen years back in May 2003, 22-year-old D Kannagi from a dominant caste married S Murugesan, 25 who belonged to a different caste.

Fearing backlash from the respective families and society, the couple lived separately. However, fate had it otherwise.

A month after their marriage the woman's family tricked the couple into visiting them and it was from here that the ordeal began.

Thinking the family would forgive them they returned home. The woman's family however had other plans for them.

Reports say that the couple was first tortured in front of the villagers in Kuppanatham, about 230 km from Chennai before being killed.

After that poison was administered through their nostrils and ears which led to the couple's death. Later, their bodies were burned.

Incidentally, the deceased D Kannagi's father was the village head at the time of the incident. The police role in this incident was also found unlawful.

They covered up the incident and did not register a case filed by S Murugesan's family. Following a public outcry in 2004, the case was transferred to the CBI.

During the investigation, cases were filed against 15 people and 81 were listed as witnesses. Of them, at least 36 turned hostile.