Taj Hotels to open 400-room ultra luxury accommodation at Delhi IGI Airport Terminal 3

The 400-key hotel will be located next to Terminal 3 of IGI Airport in New Delhi, an integrated facility utilised for both domestic and international flights.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

Delhi IGI Airport (File Photo)

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) and Chalet Airport Hotel have agreed to build a 400-room Taj-branded hotel at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3.

According to a statement from IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal, the 400-key hotel will be located next to Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, an integrated terminal used for both domestic and international flights. It will also be close to Aero City.

"The world-class Taj branded hotel at one of the busiest airports in Asia will be a significant addition to our portfolio in the National Capital Region (NCR). With this addition the Taj brand is now present in the country's largest airports - Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru," Mr Chhatwal added.

"It was a well thought out decision to choose the 'Taj' brand for this marque asset. We look forward to a grand opening of the Taj at the New Delhi Airport in a couple of years," Chalet Hotels Managing Director and CEO Sanjay Sethi said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 15 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands across the National Capital Region, including three under development.

A contract for Taj to manage the future airport hotel for Cochin International Airport Limited in Kochi, Kerala, was also recently signed. The hotel is anticipated to open one year before the Taj at Delhi Airport. 

 

(with inputs from agencies)

