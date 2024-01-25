‘Tabhi To Modi Ko Chunte Hai’: BJP launches campaign theme for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The song titled 'Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain' (That's why people choose Modi) has been released to resonate with the masses and serves as a beginning for the party's 2024 Lok Sabha Elections campaign.

In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unleashed an ambitious campaign for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections on Thursday. The party, led by national president J P Nadda, released a compelling 2-minute 10-second video explaining the reasons why people gravitate towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The song titled 'Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain' (That's why people choose Modi) has been released to resonate with the masses and serves as a beginning for the party's 2024 Lok Sabha Elections campaign.

The song, launched in PM Modi's presence, aligns perfectly with the national eagerness about the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' movement.

During the campaign launch, which was done at the 'First-time Voters Conclave' (Nav Matdata Sammelan), the music video was a way of showcasing how PM Modi has turned the dreams and aspirations of crores of Indians into reality.

"PM Modi turns dreams into reality, guaranteeing delivery on promises and dreams spanning previous generation, present generation or the future generation of Amrit Peedhi. Dreams spanning years, decades or even dreams going back to 500 years have been delivered by PM Modi," said Nadda while speaking at the launch.

"Modi government's initiatives have turned crores of dreams into reality. The youth have gained jobs through startups and entrepreneurial loans and have become Aatmnirbhar; farmers can sell their produce internationally and have been assured holistic support from Beez to Bazaar; Women now have increased representation at all levels and financial independence and are equal stakeholders in the progress of the country; the poor have been lifted out of poverty and now have a life of dignity. There is hope for a prosperous India, with faith in PM Narendra Modi's ability to not just listen but to instinctively gauze people’s dreams and fulfil them," he added further.

As for the campaign, along with the main song released today, the BJP also plans to release a foot-tapping massy song in a few days to bring attention to PM Modi's achievements.

These songs and videos are being released to reinstate PM Modi's status as the natural choice for the people of India.