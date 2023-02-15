Search icon
Swami Prasad Maurya, Mahant Raju Das come to blows in Lucknow hotel, video surfaces

Mahant Raju Das said that he would lodge a complaint against SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

Swami Prasad Maurya, Mahant Raju Das come to blows in Lucknow hotel, video surfaces
Swami Prasad Maurya, Mahant Raju Das come to blows in Lucknow hotel, video surfaces (Photo: Twitter)

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya has been in controversy for his statement regarding Ramcharitmanas. And now after a TV program in Lucknow, a clash broke out between him and Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya.

Their heated argument turned physical, but the security personnel rushed in to separate the two. Reports suggest that during the TV debate, Raju Das Paramhans got angry about the fact that Lord Ram was insulted by Maurya. 

Das had recently announced a reward of Maurya`s head after the latter made some objectionable remarks about Ramcharitmanas. A video from the incident has also surfaced on social media.

The Mahant later claimed that he was attacked by the SP leader`s supporters and said that he would lodge a complaint against Maurya. While Maurya had also written a letter to the Police Commissioner, saying Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya and his supporters tried to attack with swords and axe while leaving the program organized at Taj Hotel.

