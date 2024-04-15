Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging ED arrest today

The case has drawn attention not only due to Kejriwal's prominent political stature but also because of its implications for other AAP leaders

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, April 15. The hearing follows the recent ruling by the Delhi High Court, which upheld the central agency's decision to detain Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter, reported ANI. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED last month, and a Delhi court subsequently remanded him to judicial custody until April 15.

Kejriwal's move to petition the Supreme Court came after the Delhi High Court ruled that there was no breach of legal provisions in his arrest. The High Court's ruling emphasised the adequacy of evidence provided by the ED to justify Kejriwal's detention.

In its 103-page judgement, delivered by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, the High Court underscored the alleged involvement of Kejriwal in formulating the contentious policy, suggesting a conspiracy with other individuals.

The court said, “He (Kejriwal) is allegedly involved in the offence of money laundering in two capacities. Firstly, in his personal capacity as he was involved in the formulation of the excise policy and in demanding kickbacks. Secondly, in his capacity as the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party as per Section 70(1) of PMLA, for use of proceeds of crime of ₹45 crore in AAP’s election campaign in 2022 Goa elections."

The case has drawn attention not only due to Kejriwal's prominent political stature but also because of its implications for other AAP leaders. Manish Sisodia has been in custody since February last year in connection with the same case, while Sanjay Singh recently secured bail.