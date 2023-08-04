Headlines

India

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case

Rahul Gandhi's appeal against the defamation conviction for the statement about the "Modi surname" is heard by the Supreme Court.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case stemming from his remark about the "Modi surname" was stayed by the Supreme Court on Friday, restoring his position as a member of Parliament.

What is the 'Modi surname' defamation case about?
Gandhi's comment, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, led Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, to file a criminal defamation lawsuit against Gandhi in 2019.

 

 

