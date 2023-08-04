Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case

Rahul Gandhi's appeal against the defamation conviction for the statement about the "Modi surname" is heard by the Supreme Court.

Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case stemming from his remark about the "Modi surname" was stayed by the Supreme Court on Friday, restoring his position as a member of Parliament.

Supreme Court in an interim order stays the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark pic.twitter.com/BOPuCmYhXz — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

What is the 'Modi surname' defamation case about?

Gandhi's comment, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, led Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, to file a criminal defamation lawsuit against Gandhi in 2019.