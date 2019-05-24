Headlines

Supreme Court reaches full strength of 31 as four new judges take oath

Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna will take oath as apex court judges.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 12:07 PM IST

Four new judges of the Supreme Court were on Friday administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna were administered oath of office by the CJI in court no.1 in the presence of several other sitting apex court judges.

With the swearing in of four judges, the number of judges in the Supreme Court stands at 31, the full sanctioned strength of the top court.

On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind had issued warrants of appointment of Justices Gavai, Surya Kant, Bose and Bopanna as apex court judges.

The names of Justices Bose and Bopanna were earlier returned by the Centre to the Supreme Court collegium citing seniority and representation of regions as the reasons.

In its May 8 resolution, the five-member collegium had reiterated its recommendation to elevate Justices Bose and Bopanna, observing that nothing adverse has been found regarding their competence, conduct or integrity.

The collegium, headed by the CJI, had on May 8 also recommended the names of Justices Gavai and Surya Kant for elevation to the apex court.

Justice Gavai, who was a judge of the Bombay High Court, will become the CJI for a little over six months in 2025 and he will be the second Chief Justice of India belonging to the Scheduled Caste community after Justice (retd) KG Balakrishnan.

Justice Surya Kant, who was the incumbent chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, will succeed Justice Gavai as the CJI in November 2025 and he will remain in office till February 2027.

Justice Bose was at number 12 in all-India seniority of high court judges.

Justice Bopanna, whose parent high court is Karnataka, was the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court and was at number 36 in all-India seniority.

