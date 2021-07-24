Students no longer require extensions as US removes 'gap' status from F-1 visa

The United States has decided to change the F-1 student visa policy to remove the gap status when one applies for the visa. The move came through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and applicants will no longer be required to submit multiple applications for extension of non-immigrant status. This move by the USCIS could also be helpful for H-1B visa holders and their kids in the future.

Earlier, it was required by the applicant to obtain the F-1 student visa up to thirty days before the program they applied for started and had to apply for numerous extensions so that there is no gap in their status. The USCIS will now grant F-1 status effective from the date of approval.

US immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta confirmed this on Twitter, he tweeted, "USCIS does away with burdensome “gap" status applications when one changes to F-1. This will provide some relief to children of backlogged skilled immigrants who age out, although the optimum solution is to get rid of per country limits and add more visas."

USCIS does away with burdensome "gap" status applications when one changes to F-1. This will provide some relief to children of backlogged skilled immigrants who age out, although the optimum solution is to get rid of per country limits and add more visas https://t.co/wXjAquU6X5 — Cyrus Mehta (@cyrusmehta) July 20, 2021

According to the policy, this has been done to limit the cost to applicants and the government. The USCIS no longer requires the applicant to submit subsequent applications for extension or change of nonimmigrant status while the COS application to F-1 status is pending with the USCIS.

The applicants must ensure that they do not violate their F-1 visa rules on any given day if the application for change in status is approved before thirty days or more from the start of the program date. Any unauthorised employment during this time period would result in a violation of the F-1 status.