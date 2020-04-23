Stigma attached to COVID-19 stopping many people from coming forward to get tested and treated: AIIMS Director

The chief of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi on Thursday said that the societal stigma attached to COVID-19 patients is leading many people to not come forward and get tested or treated.

Speaking at a press briefing by the Union Health Ministry, Prof Randeep Guleria said the tendency to not come forward due to stigma is leading not only to huge mental agonies and problems but also higher morbidity and mortality.

"Instead of sympathising with the patients and their family, we have created an environment of fear and panic which is not justified, the AIIMS director said.

“Patients are facing a lot of challenges and stigma which is not justified. Recovered patients are symbols of victory, but we have stigmatized them, causing a huge problem," he said.

"Due to the stigma we have attached, patients are not coming forward, they are coming very late when they have severe breathlessness issues, thereby increasing morbidity and mortality Many of these COVID-19 patients can be saved by just giving them oxygen; if they do not get oxygen, it can trigger various other problems, our strategy of expanding oxygen support is based on this,” India's leading pulmonologist said.

He said that we need to reach out to these patients who are afraid to come out because of stigma and thereby posing a danger to their lives. “We should look at how we can support people and families who have COVID-19 and encourage people to come forward.”

The veteran doctor informed that the primary treatment for COVID-19 is supportive in more than 80% of patients, oxygen therapy in 15% of patients, with other drugs such as convalescent plasma.

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and other repurposed drugs, and newer drugs are being looked at, he said, adding that there is hope as far as treatment is concerned.

India has so far reported 21,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 686 deaths. 4,325 people have been treated and discharged.