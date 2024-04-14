Twitter
Sonitpur Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past results and more

The Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency is expected to vote on 19th April 2024, with the EC releasing results on 4th June, as per their announcement on March 16.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

Sonitpur is part of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam in north-eastern India which spans across Dhekiajuli, Barchalla, Tezpur, Rangapara, Naduar, Biswanath, Behali (SC), Gohpur, and Bihpuria districts.

Voting and result date

The Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency is slated to vote on 19th April 2024, with the EC releasing results on 4th June, as per their announcement on March 16.

Key candidates

A total of 8 candidates had filed the nomination to compete for the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency. The candidates are Alam Ali Bahujan (Maha Party), Kameswar Swargiary (Voters Party International), Premlal Ganju (INC), Raju Deuri (Bodoland Peoples Front), Ranjit Dutta (BJP), Rinku Roy (Gana Suraksha Party), and Rishiraj Kaundinya (AAP).

Past election results

In the 2019 election, Pallab Lochan Das, the BJP candidate, secured 684166 votes and won that election.

Pallab Lochan Das won around 57.4 per cent of the votes from the Lok Sabha seat in this election, while he was supported by 45.62 per cent of all voters present. While, MGVK Bhanu, the INC candidate, secured 44,132 votes, or 29.43% of the total votes cast for the parliamentary seat. He also got 37.03 per cent of the votes received.

 
