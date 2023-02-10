Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Smriti Irani's Daughter Wedding: Shanelle gets married to Arjun Bhalla in Khimsar Fort, only 50 guests attended, no VIP

The wedding ceremony took place at the 15th-century Khimsar Fort, now a heritage hotel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

Smriti Irani's Daughter Wedding: Shanelle gets married to Arjun Bhalla in Khimsar Fort, only 50 guests attended, no VIP
File photo

Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle married her fiance Arjun Bhalla in a ceremony in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Thursday.

The wedding ceremony took place at the 15th century Khimsar Fort, now a heritage hotel, in the presence of close family members and friends, sources said.

The 'haldi' and 'mehendi' rituals took place on Wednesday.

The groom, who arrived on a white mare, was welcomed by Irani, her husband Zubin Irani, former Rajasthan minister Gajendra Singh and members of the bride's family.

Nearly 50 guests from both sides were invited, the sources said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys
Prajakta Koli aka 'Mostly Sane' features on Cadbury billboard, know her dad's emotional connection to it
From Gare Du Nord in Paris to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, a look at world's most beautiful train stations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.