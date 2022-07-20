Signs of trouble in UP? Dissent in ranks grows in CM Yogi Adityanath's second term

Photo: ANI

Signs of trouble can easily be perceived during the second consecutive tenure of BJP’s prominent face Yogi Adiyanath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Cracks have emerged with state ministers making dissenting voices against the government’s functioning.

A new dissenting voice emerged on Wednesday in the face of Jal Shakti Minister Dinesh Khatik, who offered to resign claiming that he was ignored by officials. This comes after two other significant incidents – the expression of ire by Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and suspension of senior officials in Cabinet Minister Jitin Prasada-led Public Works Department.

On Wednesday, Jal Shakti Minister Khatik offered to resign from his post, expressing his desire to quit in a letter penned to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The letter surfaced on social media.

This comes after Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak had expressed anger over transfers made in his Health Department during his absence. The Dy CM had asked Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad for an explanation over violation of the transfer policy. As the matter turned embarrassing for the BJP government in the state, CM Adityanath ordered a three-member committee to look into it.

In another incident connected to PWD Minister Prasada, CM Adityanath had cracked the whip, ordering five senior officials to be suspended over irregularities in the department. The officials suspended included Prasada’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Unfortunately for the BJP government, the internal matters have provided enough ammunition to opposition parties Samajwadi Party, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party.

Jal Shakti Minister also made some serious allegations of corruption in his department and officials ignoring him in his letter to HM Shah. The Hastinapur MLA also underlined his Dalit background in his complaint against senior department officials.

However, when reaction was sought by the media, Khatik merely said, "There is no such issue."

As per sources close to the minister, he has gone to Delhi.

Attacking the UP government over the development, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweet in hindi, "Where there is no honour for a minister but a Dalit getting humiliation, tendering resignation is the right step to keep the respect of one's 'samaj' (community)."

"Understand the chronology of corruption and misgovernance in the UP BJP government: First rebellion in the ministry of public works department, then a rebellion in the ministry of health and now rebellion in the ministry of Jal Shakti," he added.

BSP supremo and UP’s foremost Dalit politician Mayawati also lashed out for ‘neglect of a Dalit minister’

"The neglect of a Dalit minister even within the Uttar Pradesh's BJP ministry is highly condemnable and unfortunate," she tweeted.

"Such news is in discussions at the national level. The government must fulfil the responsibility of taking care of their safety and respect by abandoning its casteist mentality and neglect, disdain, exploitation and injustice towards the Dalits," Mayawati added.

Congress media convenor Anshu Awasthi called the development ‘testimony of the reality of zero tolerance and humiliation of the Dalits in the BJP government’.

"The resignation of Dinesh Khatik is the testimony of the reality of zero tolerance and humiliation of the Dalits in the BJP government. Corruption is like an industry which is flourishing under the BJP government," he said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)