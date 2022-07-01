'Congress has one Nath rest are Anath': Shivraj Chouhan jibes Kamal Nath amid political crisis in Maharashtra

Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jab at the Congress for its "futile attempts" to save the MVA government in the wake of the political unrest that resulted in Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde being appointed as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

"It's strange of Congress to send a person (Kamal Nath) to save the Maharashtra government who couldn't save his government. Poor Uddhav. Congress has only one 'Nath', the rest of Congress is 'Anath' (orphan), "Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Kamal Nath had to step down as Madhya Pradesh CM in 2020 after 22 Congress MLAs, most of them loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from the Assembly. Congress was reduced to a minority which paved the way for Chouhan to return as chief minister after 15 months. The Congress turncoats were later inducted into the BJP and most of them won the assembly bypolls.

Congress has now been edged out of power in yet another state and now governs only Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on its own, and Jharkhand in alliance with the JMM and the RJD.

Chauhan had hit out at the Congress party a few days ago as well saying 'the party is counting its last breaths.' "The one who could not save his own government… How will he save the Maharashtra government? Can Congress do any good for you? The party is counting its last breaths and its top leader (Rahul Gandhi) is busy with visits to the Enforcement Directorate offices," the BJP leader had said during an event in Ujjain.

A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday, Shinde formed the government with the BJP, which has 106 MLAs in the House. A party or alliance needs 145 MLAs to prove a majority in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

The Governor of Maharashtra has asked the newly appointed chief minister to prove a majority in the government in a special session in Vidhan Bhavan on July 2.