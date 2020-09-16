Shiv Sena supports Jaya Bachchan in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'

Shiv Sena, in its party mouthpiece 'Saamana', has now supported actor-turned-Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's statements on the Bollywood film industry and the alleged drug nexus and praises her speaking out freely on the issue. The Saamana editorial also goes on to proclaim that the entire film industry is not "tarnished" as the case concerns lone actors and actresses and does not concern Bollywood as a whole.

The editorial also presumably targets actors Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut, without naming them, by mentioning that there are "some people" who are making "disgusting, unruly statements" about the film industry.

Notably, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the subsequent 'drug angle' has left Bollywood divided into two. Now it has also reached the doors of Parliament. Yesterday (i.e. on Tuesday, September 16), actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan, during the Zero Hour at the Rajya Sabha in a veiled manner, criticised BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan for stating that "drug addiction is in the film industry."

"Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. They bite the hands that feed them," Bachchan had stated.

The Saamana editorial on this day praised Jaya Bachchan by saying that she never kept her political and social views behind a facade as the actor had often raised her voice passionately in the Parliament, especially about atrocities against women. Bachchan is once again speaking out against injustice, the Shiv Sena said in its editorial, at a time when the entire Bollywood film industry is facing inflame and slander.

The editorial then radically goes on to declare that a doping test should, in fact, be conducted on all those who claim that every artist and technician in the industry are involved in the 'drug nexus'. Shiv Sena calls such a claim ridiculous and says that the people defiling the industry are shady and should take a good look at their own conditions first.

The Saamana editorial also points out that the 'Khan' circle in Bollywood - Shahrukh, Salman, and Aamir, have immensely contributed to the film industry over the years and kept the Box Office churning. Anyone claiming that they just take drugs should, firstly, reflect upon their claims themselves, and secondly, have their "mouths sniffed", the editorial jibed, adding that it is this nexus of shady accusers that Jaya Bachchan had opposed in the Parliament.

Jaya Bachchan had yesterday also stated that people working in the entertainment industry are "flogged" by social media".

"People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their name in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language," she said.

It is pertinent to mention that some of the big names in Bollywood such as Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza, among others have spoken in Jaya Bachchan's favour.