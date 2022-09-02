Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Shiv Prasad, Madhya Pradesh's serial killer, allegedly murdered 6 men; police reveal modus operandi

Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra confirmed the development.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Shiv Prasad, Madhya Pradesh's serial killer, allegedly murdered 6 men; police reveal modus operandi
Sagar serial killer arrested by police (File)

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a man named Shiv Prasad for the murder of three security guards in the state's Sagar district. They claimed the suspect admitted to killing another security guard in Bhopal and two others in the past. He was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage, days after three murders sent shockwaves across the city and triggered panic.

Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra confirmed the development. The Bhopal victim is identified as 23-year-old Sonu Verma who was bludgeoned with a marble slab. He was a security guard at a marble store.

"We picked up the accused in the early hours from Bhopal. There is a high probability that he is the main person behind the incidents in Sagar. Our investigations are underway, Sagar Inspector General of Police Anurag said.

The suspect was on a mission to kill security guards.

The suspect is a native of Sagar's Kesali, police said, adding he has admitted to killing six people. He would only attack the sleeping security guards.

He hasn't revealed the motive behind his actions. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JAC Jharkhand Board class 11 result declared at jacresults.com, check pass percentage here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.