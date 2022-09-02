Shiv Prasad, Madhya Pradesh's serial killer, allegedly murdered 6 men; police reveal modus operandi

Sagar serial killer arrested by police (File)

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a man named Shiv Prasad for the murder of three security guards in the state's Sagar district. They claimed the suspect admitted to killing another security guard in Bhopal and two others in the past. He was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage, days after three murders sent shockwaves across the city and triggered panic.

Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra confirmed the development. The Bhopal victim is identified as 23-year-old Sonu Verma who was bludgeoned with a marble slab. He was a security guard at a marble store.

"We picked up the accused in the early hours from Bhopal. There is a high probability that he is the main person behind the incidents in Sagar. Our investigations are underway, Sagar Inspector General of Police Anurag said.

The suspect was on a mission to kill security guards.

The suspect is a native of Sagar's Kesali, police said, adding he has admitted to killing six people. He would only attack the sleeping security guards.

He hasn't revealed the motive behind his actions.