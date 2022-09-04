Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Sheer vendetta': Congress slams AAP government over FIR against its Punjab chief Warring, MLA Khaira

Punjab Congress chief Warring and Khaira were booked for allegedly sharing a list of appointments of chairpersons on a "fabricated" letterhead of AAP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

'Sheer vendetta': Congress slams AAP government over FIR against its Punjab chief Warring, MLA Khaira
Congress Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring | File Photo

Punjab Congress leaders on Sunday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state over the registration of an FIR against the opposition party's state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, terming it "sheer vendetta".

The Punjab Police on Saturday booked Punjab Congress chief Warring and Khaira for allegedly sharing a list of appointments of chairpersons on a "fabricated" letterhead of the AAP, bearing the forged signature of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The two Congress leaders were booked on the charge of forgery. The Punjab Congress on Sunday asked the AAP government why it had not dared to register a similar FIR against the BJP, which also had shared the same post.

In a statement, Punjab Congress spokespersons Arshpreet Khadial and Jaspreet Kalhon said Warring and Khaira had made the Twitter posts based on a Facebook post "shared by an AAP volunteer".

"If the letter is fake, why did the government not register FIR against the AAP volunteer, who originally posted the letter with Arvind Kejriwal's signatures?" Khadial asked. "Since the AAP only feels threatened by the Congress, it has tried to implicate its leaders only," they said, adding that if the AAP thinks it can gag the voice of such leaders, it is badly mistaken.

READ | Punjab: Clash between Nihang Sikhs, Radha Soami sect followers leaves 11 injured

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi government school teachers worked tirelessly to improve students' quality of life: Manish Sisodia
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.