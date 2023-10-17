Shashi Tharoor reveals his pick for Prime Minister if Congress win 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Headlines

Meet Aradhya Tripathi, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, rejects Rs 32 lakh job, lands offer from Google for…

69th National Film Awards: When, where to watch ceremony featuring Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar

Meet world’s first billionaire and it's not Warren Buffett or Bill Gates

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 20,849 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Wordle 850 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Aradhya Tripathi, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, rejects Rs 32 lakh job, lands offer from Google for…

69th National Film Awards: When, where to watch ceremony featuring Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar

Meet world’s first billionaire and it's not Warren Buffett or Bill Gates

9 health benefits of red fruits and vegetables

Ahead of Leo, 8 best films of Thalapathy Vijay

7 Benefits of using sunscreen daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

69th National Film Awards: When, where to watch ceremony featuring Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar

Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses comparisons with Kangana Ranaut on portraying Indira Gandhi: 'If two actors are playing...'

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

HomeIndia

India

Shashi Tharoor reveals his pick for Prime Minister if Congress win 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Shashi Tharoor said there could be a surprise result in the election next year as there is an opposition coalition and there are chances of the INDIA alliance coming to power at the Centre by trouncing the BJP-led NDA in the general elections.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor said he feels the party could nominate either its chief Mallikarjun Kharge or former AICC president Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister if the INDIA alliance comes to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Tharoor said there could be a surprise result in the election next year as there is an opposition coalition and there are chances of the INDIA alliance coming to power at the Centre by trouncing the BJP-led NDA in the general elections.

''So we'll have to wait and see,'' he said while interacting with professionals of a US-based and Silicon Valley-incubated D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) marketplace Way.com after inaugurating its office at Technopark here on Monday.

Talking about the post-poll scenario, he said, ''I think that once the result comes out, then because it's a coalition and not one party, the leaders of those parties will have to get together and pick someone. But my guess is that from the Congress Party, it's going to be either Mr. Kharge, who then will be the first Dalit prime minister of India, or Rahul Gandhi since in very many ways it (Congress) is a family-run party.'' 

Shashi Tharoor, who is a former union minister, said the Prime Minister is the first among equals, and he was confident in his ability to perform whatever responsibilities may be assigned to him.

READ | SC to deliver verdict on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage today

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Vikram Mastal, Congress leader, ‘Hanuman’ on TV, going against CM Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh election 2023?

Israel-Hamas war: IDF shares satellite images of Israel before and after Hamas’ attack, ‘war visible from outer space’

PM Modi to inaugurate Global Maritime India Summit today

Meet actress who rejected Shah Rukh’s film, said no to Aamir Khan, her one mistake made Karisma Kapoor a superstar

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Hurry And Unlock The Best Deal On Smartphones

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE