SC to deliver verdict on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage today

During the arguments, the Centre had told the apex court that any constitutional declaration made by it on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage may not be a “correct course of action” as the court will not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend and deal with its fallout.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its much-anticipated judgement today on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had on May 11 reserved its verdict on the pleas after a marathon hearing of 10 days.

The other bench members are Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha.

The judgement will be delivered on Tuesday and accordingly, the information will be updated on the apex court website, sources said.

During the arguments, the Centre had told the apex court that any constitutional declaration made by it on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage may not be a “correct course of action” as the court will not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend and deal with its fallout.

The Centre had also told the court it had received responses from seven states on the issue of same-sex marriage and the governments of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Assam had opposed the petitioners’ contention seeking legal endorsement for such wedlock.

The apex court had commenced hearing arguments in the matter on April 18.

