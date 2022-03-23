Shaheed Diwas 2022: PM Modi pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on Martyr's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas 2022 on March 23, Wednesday. The PM tweeted in Hindi, which roughly translated to: "Tributes to the immortal sons of Mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day. His passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen. Long live India!"

शहीद दिवस पर भारत माता के अमर सपूत वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को कोटि-कोटि नमन। मातृभूमि के लिए मर मिटने का उनका जज्बा देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। जय हिंद! March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata via videoconferencing today. Taking to Twitter on March 22, Tuesday, the PM said, "23rd March is a special day for us all as we observe Shaheed Diwas. At 6 PM tomorrow, will inaugurate the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata via VC. It will showcase the contributions of those who devoted their lives for our freedom."